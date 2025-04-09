ETV Bharat / bharat

Sambhal MP Files Moves SC For Declaring Waqf Amendment Act As Unconstitutional

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The plea has been filed through advocate Sulaiman Mohd Khan. The plea contended that the legislation is manifestly arbitrary, ultra vires the Constitution and infringes upon the fundamental rights guaranteed to the citizens of India. The plea urged the top court to declare the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as unconstitutional as in violation of fundamental rights. The plea also raised the issue of omission of the concept of Waqf-by-User.

The plea argued that the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, undermines religious independence of the Muslim community. The plea stressed that it also discriminates against Muslims by introducing restrictions that do not apply to the governance of other religious endowments.

"The Amendment Act, in its content and operation, is violative of Articles 14 and 15, as it introduces unreasonable and discriminatory classifications without any intelligible differentia or rational nexus to the objective sought to be achieved. Furthermore, it impinges upon the rights guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 by interfering with the freedom of conscience," the plea said.

The plea submitted that the Act imposed unreasonable limitations on the management and oversight of Waqf properties, consequently undermining the religious independence of the Muslim community.