Sambhal Mosque Row: Supreme Court Extends The Status Quo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to extend by two weeks its order directing status quo over the Sambhal mosque dispute in Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Radhe.

The bench noted that two appeals were filed in the matter by the Committee of Management, Jama Masjid, Sambhal, represented by its secretary and vice president.

The bench directed its registry to enquire into the matter and submit a report.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu parties in the suit, vehemently opposed the extension of the status quo.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the mosque management, however, sought the extension till the report’s submission.

The mosque committee had moved the apex court challenging an order passed by the Allahabad High Court. The high court said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable. The high court had declined to entertain its plea against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute. The high court had upheld the civil court’s direction for the survey.