Sambhal Mosque Row: Supreme Court Extends The Status Quo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to extend by two weeks its order directing status quo over the Sambhal mosque dispute in Uttar Pradesh.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Radhe.
The bench noted that two appeals were filed in the matter by the Committee of Management, Jama Masjid, Sambhal, represented by its secretary and vice president.
The bench directed its registry to enquire into the matter and submit a report.
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu parties in the suit, vehemently opposed the extension of the status quo.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the mosque management, however, sought the extension till the report’s submission.
The mosque committee had moved the apex court challenging an order passed by the Allahabad High Court. The high court said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable. The high court had declined to entertain its plea against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute. The high court had upheld the civil court’s direction for the survey.
In November last year, an order was passed by the civil judge directing the survey of the mosque, which took place the same day. The mosque committee moved the high court against this trial court order. The mosque committee claimed that a second survey, which was also carried out in November last year, was not legal, as the civil court never ordered it.
On August 2, the apex court had ordered status quo till August 25 in the Sambhal mosque row and sought a response from the Hindu petitioners.
During the hearing, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi contended that the challenge was to the findings of the high court and the suit was not barred by the Places of Worship Act.
The bench asked whether the matter should be tagged along with the batch of petitions in connection with the Places of Worship Act. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain argued before the bench that the issue relating to the Places of Worship Act did not arise in this matter, and the Sambhal mosque was a monument protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI); therefore, it was outside the ambit of the Act.
The bench passed the order of maintaining the status quo till Monday after hearing submissions.
