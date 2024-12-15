ETV Bharat / bharat

Sambhal Electricity 'Theft': Department Readies Report With Rs 1.25 Crore Fine

An electricity department official during a crackdown on power theft in Sambhal ( PTI )

Sambhal: After the district magistrate and the superintendent of police inspected 49 places in the area of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq in Sambhal for alleged electricity theft, the electricity department has prepared a report with a fine of Rs 1.25 crore to be recovered from the accused.

The electricity department carried out an anti-theft campaign on Saturday at dawn under the leadership of DM Rajendra Pensiya and SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi in Deepa Sarai, Khaggu Sarai, Raisatti Road, and Nakhasa Tiraha, which falls under the constituency of Barq. In the operation, 49 instances of illegal electric connections including two madrassas were found.

Executive engineer Naveen Gautam said a power theft of 130 KW was detected during the inspection for which a fine of Rs 1.25 crore has been calculated to be recovered. During a raid at Deepa Sarai, officials unearthed illegal electricity connections in four mosques and a madrasa.

"A total of 130 kilowatts of electricity, amounting to approximately Rs 1.25 crore, were being stolen. The operation led to the identification of 49 individuals involved in the theft and FIRs are being filed against them," Gautam said.

Reopening of Bhasma Shankar Temple

In another development, the Bhasma Shankar temple, which was reopened by the district administration on Saturday, has resumed regular worship.

Mahant Acharya Vinod Shukla said worshippers began visiting the temple, offering prayers and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. The temple has been secured with the presence of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel.