Sambhal Electricity 'Theft': Department Readies Report With Rs 1.25 Crore Fine

Sambhal: After the district magistrate and the superintendent of police inspected 49 places in the area of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq in Sambhal for alleged electricity theft, the electricity department has prepared a report with a fine of Rs 1.25 crore to be recovered from the accused.
The electricity department carried out an anti-theft campaign on Saturday at dawn under the leadership of DM Rajendra Pensiya and SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi in Deepa Sarai, Khaggu Sarai, Raisatti Road, and Nakhasa Tiraha, which falls under the constituency of Barq. In the operation, 49 instances of illegal electric connections including two madrassas were found.
Executive engineer Naveen Gautam said a power theft of 130 KW was detected during the inspection for which a fine of Rs 1.25 crore has been calculated to be recovered. During a raid at Deepa Sarai, officials unearthed illegal electricity connections in four mosques and a madrasa.
"A total of 130 kilowatts of electricity, amounting to approximately Rs 1.25 crore, were being stolen. The operation led to the identification of 49 individuals involved in the theft and FIRs are being filed against them," Gautam said.
Reopening of Bhasma Shankar Temple
In another development, the Bhasma Shankar temple, which was reopened by the district administration on Saturday, has resumed regular worship.
Mahant Acharya Vinod Shukla said worshippers began visiting the temple, offering prayers and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. The temple has been secured with the presence of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel.
Resident Mohit Rastogi expressed gratitude for the temple's reopening. "I had heard about this temple from my grandfather," he said, after offering water to the Shivling (phallus) and reciting prayers. "I thank the district administration for allowing us to reconnect with our heritage," he added.
Pensiya said on Saturday that these actions are part of a broader initiative to restore order and address illegal activities in the Shahi Jama Masjid area.
MP Barq Slams Centre
Barq during his speech in Lok Sabha on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led Centre is trying to weaken the Constitution by "trying to snatch" rights guaranteed to Muslims and all minorities.
"You want to snatch away the rights given to us in the Constitution. We are being subjected to excesses," he said on the second day of the Constitution debate
"Weakening the Constitution will weaken the country. The ones who can't be loyal to the Constitution can't be loyal towards our country," he added.
Barq is an accused in the case of last month's violence in which four people lost their lives while several more were left injured during clashes with security personnel over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.
Also Read: