Sambhal Dist Admin Issues Guidelines Banning Namaz On Streets, Roofs

Sambhal: Ahead of the Alvida Jumma and Eid, a peace meeting was held at Sardar Kotwali in Sambhal on Wednesday by ASP Shrish Chandra, SDM Dr Vandana Mishra and CO Anuj Chaudhary, where an appeal was made to offer Eid prayers peacefully and with harmony, abiding by all guidelines issued by the government. It was decided in the meeting that namaz will not be offered on any roads and roofs, and the government guidelines regarding loudspeakers must also be followed.

As the Alvida Juma and Eidgah prayers are falling on March 28, followed by Navratri on March 30, and Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31, the district administration convened a meeting with people of all religions and classes to inform them that namazs will have to be offered only inside mosques and idgahs.

"Some people had demanded loudspeakers in time, on which appropriate action was informed. They have been asked to ensure compliance with the rules. The zonal sector system is in force like before, and an adequate police force will also be deployed to ensure peace," Chandra said.

"The concerned departments have been directed to address the issues of electricity, water and other basic amenities as raised by the remembers. Loudspeakers will be banned," SDM Mishra said.

In a statement during Holi, CO Chaudhary said Holi comes once a year, while Jumma comes 52 times, which sparked debates across the nation.

On this, he said, "If I have said anything wrong, then those who are protesting should have moved the high courts or the Supreme Court. I have spoken equally for both religions. Brotherhood ends when one side eats Gujhiya or Seviyan and the other refuses it. If you want to offer Seviyan on Eid, then you will have to accept Gujhiya too. We are in the administrative service and we must fulfill our responsibility properly. We are not doing politics, and neither do we have any intention of doing it. My best wishes to both sides on the occasion of Eid and Ram Navami."