Sambhal Row: SC Refuses To Interfere With HC Order Allowing Mosque Whitewashing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea against an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, asking the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to whitewash the Mughal-era Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. During the hearing, advocate Barun Sinha, representing appellant Satish Kumar Aggarwal, said his client is not against whitewash while arguing against the high court order.

Sinha said the apex court has given complete stay and pointed out that the high court, in a paragraph in the order, has referred to the court passed by the apex court, and added, “inspite of that order, this kind of order is passed by the high court”.

Sinha stressed that this order passed by the high court would create more confusion and disharmony and the ASI was wrongly asked to whitewash the wall of the mosque.

After hearing submissions, the CJI said, “we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment (of the high court)…”. Sinha asked the bench to allow his client to move the high court in the matter. “We are not saying anything. If you want to withdraw then withdraw (the petition)…”, said the CJI, adding that the bench is dismissing this special leave petition filed by Aggarwal.

On March 12, the high court had asked the ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing of the mosque within a week. The high court had said, "The ASI shall undertake the whitewashing work and complete the same within a period of one week from today”.

The high court had said that the expenditure incurred in the whitewashing shall be borne by the masjid committee, and the same shall be reimbursed within one week after the completion of whitewashing work.

Prior to this, a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque was undertaken and it led to the violence at Sambhal last year. The apex court in December, last year, while acting separately on a batch of pleas against the Place of Worship Act, 1991, had restrained all courts from entertaining fresh suits and also from passing any interim or final orders in pending cases seeking to reclaim religious places.