Samata Diwas 2024: Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram

Hyderabad: Samata Diwas, celebrated on April 5, marks the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, a prominent national leader and advocate for social justice in the country. Fondly known as 'Babuji', his life and contributions continue to inspire generations.

Early Life & Education: Born into a Dalit family in Chandwa, Bihar, Jagjivan Ram experienced discrimination early in life. Despite facing prejudice, he pursued education and graduated from the Banaras Hindu University and later from the University of Calcutta. His encounters with discrimination fueled his determination to fight against social injustice.

Babu Jagjivan Ram's Work & Contribution: