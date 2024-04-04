Samata Diwas 2024: Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram

Hyderabad: Samata Diwas, celebrated on April 5, marks the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, a prominent national leader and advocate for social justice in the country. Fondly known as 'Babuji', his life and contributions continue to inspire generations.
Early Life & Education: Born into a Dalit family in Chandwa, Bihar, Jagjivan Ram experienced discrimination early in life. Despite facing prejudice, he pursued education and graduated from the Banaras Hindu University and later from the University of Calcutta. His encounters with discrimination fueled his determination to fight against social injustice.
Babu Jagjivan Ram's Work & Contribution:
- Liberation Fighter and Activist: Babu Jagjivan Ram began his public career as a liberation fighter and student activist. His nomination to the Bihar Legislative Council at 28 marked the beginning of his legislative journey.
- Founding of All-India Depressed Classes League: He played a pivotal role in establishing the All-India Depressed Classes League in 1935, advocating for equality and rights for untouchables.
- Government Roles: Jagjivan Ram held significant positions in the Indian government, including Minister of Labour, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Defense. His leadership was instrumental in shaping India's policies and governance.
- Resignation from Congress: In protest against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's Emergency, he resigned from the Congress party and joined the Janata Party alliance. He served as India's Deputy Prime Minister from 1977 to 1979.
- His tenure as a cabinet minister for 30 years remains unmatched in Indian history.
- Legacy: Upon his passing on July 6, 1986, Jagjivan Ram left behind a legacy of political and social activism. The Samta Sthal memorial, erected in his honour, symbolises his commitment to equality and social justice.