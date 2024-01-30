Samajwadi Party Releases List of 16 Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released the first list with the names of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The party has fielded Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from the Mainpuri constituency and has given a ticket to Shafiqur Rahman Burke from t the Sambhal constituency.

The candidates' list includes Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Utkarsh Verma from Kheri, Devesh Shakya from Etah, Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow, Anu Tandon from Unnao, Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur, Naval Kishore Shakya from Farrukhabad, Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad, Shivshankar Singh Patel from Banda, Ramprasad Chaudhary from Basti, Lalji Verma from Ambedkar Nagar, and Kajal Nishad from Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday shared a cryptic post on social media. Taking to X (formally known as Twitter). Yadav wrote, “Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats… this trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history.”

Earlier this month, Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow with party leaders that included former MPs, former MLAs and former MLCs. He said winnability is a key criterion for deciding on seats.

Uttar Pradesh is crucial for the BJP as well as the opposition parties as it has the largest number of 80 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has done well in the state in the last two Lok Sabha elections and the opposition parties are hoping that their coming together will help prevent division of anti-BJP votes. (With ANI inputs)

