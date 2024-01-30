Loading...

Samajwadi Party Releases List of 16 Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

Samajwadi Party (X@samajwadiparty)

Samajwadi Party named 16 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav will fight the election from the Mainpuri constituency.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released the first list with the names of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The party has fielded Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from the Mainpuri constituency and has given a ticket to Shafiqur Rahman Burke from t the Sambhal constituency.

The candidates' list includes Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Utkarsh Verma from Kheri, Devesh Shakya from Etah, Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow, Anu Tandon from Unnao, Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur, Naval Kishore Shakya from Farrukhabad, Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad, Shivshankar Singh Patel from Banda, Ramprasad Chaudhary from Basti, Lalji Verma from Ambedkar Nagar, and Kajal Nishad from Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday shared a cryptic post on social media. Taking to X (formally known as Twitter). Yadav wrote, “Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats… this trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history.”

Earlier this month, Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow with party leaders that included former MPs, former MLAs and former MLCs. He said winnability is a key criterion for deciding on seats.

Uttar Pradesh is crucial for the BJP as well as the opposition parties as it has the largest number of 80 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has done well in the state in the last two Lok Sabha elections and the opposition parties are hoping that their coming together will help prevent division of anti-BJP votes. (With ANI inputs)

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal finalises seat-sharing deal for Lok Sabha polls
  2. Congress likely to hold seat-sharing talks with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh
  3. Samajwadi Party leader defends Ayodhya firing & accuses BJP of politicizing Ram Temple event

TAGGED:

Lok Sabha Elections 2024Samajwadi Party listSP list of candidatesSP list of candidates for LS polls

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.