Samajwadi Party Leader's Relative Sentenced to One Year in Jail and a Huge Fine in Illegal Land Deal Case

Unnao: The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Unnao has sentenced the daughter-in-law of a Samajwadi Party leader, who had allegedly cheated one person of Rs. 37 lakhs in the name of selling land - to one year of imprisonment.

Apart from this, a fine of Rs 43.80 lakh has also been imposed. The court has given the verdict on Thursday. The victim got justice after four years of court battle.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate convicted the accused - Kamini Yadav in a case of illegal sale of land. The court imposed a fine of Rs 43.80 lakh on the culprit out of which Rs 43.66 lakh will be given to the victim as compensation. The remaining amount will be deposited in the government treasury.

The case is related to Sandeep Shukla, a resident of Majhigwan Sadku village of Purva Kotwali area of ​​the district. He is the proprietor of a firm named M/s Sandeep Shukla. In the year 2020, Sandeep Shukla was shown a plot in Mohalla Kabbakheda by Neeraj Yadav and his wife Kamini Yadav - residents of Kishorikheda locality of Sadar Kotwali area.

Sandeep liked the plot. After this, he gave Rs 37 lakh to Kamini Yadav as advance. It is alleged that when Sandeep asked for registration of the plot, Kamini and Neeraj Yadav started procrastinating. When Sandeep asked for his money back, Kamini gave a cheque of Rs 37 lakh in the name of M/s New Gayatri Construction Company on 30 January 2021.

This cheque bounced on 2 February 2021. After this, Sandeep Shukla sent a legal notice, but no reply was given by Kamini. After this, the victim took refuge in the court. During the hearing, both the parties presented their arguments and evidence. On the basis of evidence and documents, the court found Kamini Yadav guilty under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Check Bounce Act.

The judge observed that this is a serious crime. The court stated that this case is not only an economic crime, but a serious crime that hurts the faith of the common man and his belief in the judicial system.

In this regard, the lawyer of the accused party said that they respect the decision of the court, they will appeal in the High Court. Kamini Yadav's brother-in-law is a SP leader. Because of this, this case is in the headlines in the entire city.