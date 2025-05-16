UP: SP Leader's Caste Remarks On Wing Commander Vyomika Singh Sparks Row

Moradabad: Samajwadi Party National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday sparked controversy when he said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi was targeted by a BJP minister as she is a Muslim, but Wing Commander Vyomika Singh was spared, thinking she was Rajput.

Wing Commander Singh was a regular face in the press briefings on Operation Sindoor, along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Referring to Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Ram Gopal Yadav said at a programme in Moradabad, "One of their ministers abused Colonel Qureshi. The high court has ordered registration of a case against him again. But he did not know who Vyomika Singh was, and neither did he know about Air Marshal AK Bharti; otherwise, these people would have abused them too."

"Let me tell you. Vyomika Singh is a Jatav from Haryana, and Air Marshal Bharti is a Yadav from Purnia. So all three were from PDA (Picchda, dalit, Alpsankhyak or Backwards, dalits and minorities). One was abused because she was a Muslim. The other was spared thinking that she was a Rajput... and there was no information (to them) about Bharti. When it came in the newspaper, they were forced to think about what to do now," Yadav added.

While taking a dig at the multiple Tiranga Yatra being taken out by the BJP across the country, Yadav at a programme in Moradabad, said, "These people (BJP) are taking out the Tiranga Yatra... They do everything only for the elections. What is the need to take out the Tiranga Yatra? If there is a need, then the whole country should be taken into confidence, all the political parties should be taken into confidence. Were the people who are fighting there (in Operation Sindoor) BJP people?"