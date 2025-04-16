Samajwadi Party Eyeing Expansion In Odisha, Akhilesh Yadav Says 'Social Justice In Focus'

Bhubaneswar: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, who is on a visit to Odisha, expressed his plans to expand party's organisation in the state.

Interestingly, after arriving in the capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav met senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Srikant Jena at his residence in Suryanagar, triggering speculations of a fresh twist in the state political corridors. "The Samajwadi Party does not have a strong organisation here (in Odisha). We will initiate efforts to connect with the people and strengthen party's presence in the state," Yadav said to media.

The ex-CM further stated, "Our objective is to protect the social justice and the Constitution. Even when Congress was in power, we were fighting for caste census. A census based on caste is the need of the hour. We are fighting to provide social justice to people of the backward classes, and senior leader Srikant Jena is voicing and raising our demands in Odisha."

Alleging vindictive attitude of the Centre, Yadav said, "It was during Congress' tenure that Enforcement Directorate was formed and today they are facing the heat from the same ED. Departments like ED should be abolished."

On the other hand, with the sudden meeting between Akhilesh Yadav and Srikant Jena sparking buzz about Jena's political future, Jena clarified that he is with Congress and will remain with the party. "I am with the Congress and will remain with the Congress, there is no doubt about it. The rumours about joining Samajwadi Party are not true," he said, adding that the ongoing fight for social justice in Odisha will intensify in the coming days.

Later in the day, Akhilesh Yadav, along with his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, visited Puri Srimandir, where they offered prayers before Mahaprabhu Jagannath. Welcomed by senior servitors at the Singhadwar, the couple also relished Mahaprasad at the temple.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding restoration of NSG protection for Akhilesh Yadav in addition to Z+ cover, citing threat to his life.