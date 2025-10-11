ETV Bharat / bharat

Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Suspended: Samajwadi Party Targets BJP For "Suppressing Opposition Voice"

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has claimed that party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account has been suspended. The party leaders targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party for suppressing the opposition's voice.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand shared a post on X, stating that the suspension of Yadav's account is an attack on democracy.

"The suspension of the Facebook account of the respected national president of the country's third largest party, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country, where it wants to suppress every voice raised in opposition," Chaand said in a post. "However, the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the anti-people policies of the BJP. @yadavakhilesh," he added.

National Secretary of Samajwadi Party, Rajeev Rai, also condemned this act, saying it's a blow to India's democratic system. "Blocking the account of the leader of the third largest party in the country's parliament, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Honorable Shri @yadavakhilesh ji, by FACEBOOK is not only condemnable but also a blow to India's democratic system," Rai's X post read.