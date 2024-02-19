Samajwadi Party Announces 11 More Candidates for LS Polls

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The list includes seats like Bahraich, Gonda, Shahjahanpur, Pratapgarh which the Congress had been demanding -- a clear indication that SP is now in no mood to wait further for seat-sharing talks, political observers believe.

In a significant development, the SP has fielded Afzal Ansari, brother of Mukhtar Ansari from Ghazipur. The party has named Harendra Malik from Muzaffarnagar; Neeraj Maurya from Aonla; Rajesh Kashyap from Shahjahanpur; Usha Varma from Hardoi; Rampal Rajvanshi from Misrikh; RK Chaudhary from Mohanlalganj; SP Singh Patel from Pratapgarh, Ramesh Gautam from Bahraich; Shreya Varma from Gonda, and Virendra Singh from Chandauli.

Earlier, the party had declared candidates on 16 seats including Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Utkarsh Verma from Kheri, Devesh Shakya from Etah, Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow, Anu Tandon from Unnao, Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur, Naval Kishore Shakya from Farrukhabad, Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad, Shivshankar Singh Patel from Banda, Ramprasad Chaudhary from Basti, Lalji Verma from Ambedkar Nagar, and Kajal Nishad from Gorakhpur.

The latest step taken by the SP indicated the continuing irreconcilable differences in the INIDA Alliance partners. (With IANS Inputs)

