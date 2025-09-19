ETV Bharat / bharat

Sam Pitroda Courts Controversy With Statement On Similarity Between People Of India And Neighbouring Nations

New Delhi: Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chief Sam Pitroda sparked a controversy on Friday after he claimed to have found striking similarity between people of India and neighbouring nations including Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He also advocated for ‘neighbourhood diplomacy’ with trouble-torn nations including Nepal. Pitroda, a Gandhi family loyalist, also called upon the government to prioritize India's neighbourhood in its foreign policy. Pitroda, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said, “Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours? They are all small. They are going through difficult times".

He said, "Of course, there is the problem of violence, there is the problem of terrorism. But all that is there. At the end of the day, in the neighbourhood, there is a common gene pool. I’ve been to Pakistan, and I must tell you; I felt at home. I’ve been to Bangladesh, I’ve been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don’t feel like I’m in a foreign country. They look like me, they talk like me. They like my songs, and they eat my food. I must learn to live with them in peace and harmony.”