Salwa Judum Emigrants -- When Will Chhattisgarh See Return Of Natives?

Raipur: With the Salwa Judum campaign now a thing of the past and the government promising an end to Naxalism by next year, questions galore around the thousands who were displaced from Chhattisgarh when the campaign was on.

These displacements were mainly from South Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma areas to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Even today, several of those displaced are living in temporary settlements, while some have made the neighbouring states their permanent home.

The most glaring question before the authorities is whether there is any initiative in the offing to bring back the displaced people to their villages who had fled when the Salwa Judum campaign was on.

Secretary of Valasa Adhivasulu Samakya Vetti Bhimaiya said that his family left Sukma in Chhattisgarh in 2001 and moved to Telangana.

“There are people from 416 villages who have migrated to Telangana. Most of them were from Bijapur. According to a survey done in 2016, around four lakh people migrated during this period,” he said.

He claimed that although these migrants got an education in Telangana, they continue to be deprived of basic facilities and their rights. He said that they face evictions by the Forest Department officials from the places where they live, and they have not been included in the list of tribals, because of which they are not getting the benefits of the government schemes.

Bhimaiya claims that despite pleas, there has been no initiative by the Chhattisgarh government to bring them back to the state.

“Who does not want to come back? We all want to come back. But even today, there is an atmosphere of terror in the interiors,” he said while pointing out that no matter what the government claims about ending Naxalism, the people are scared.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claims that efforts were made even during the COVID pandemic to ensure the return of those displaced during the Salwa Judum campaign.

“The displaced people were asked to come back here and arrangements for their stay were assured. But then our government left. The present government is not taking care of the tribals and is, on the contrary, engaged in displacing them. The tribals are being deprived of their jal, jungle aur zameen (water, forests and land). The forests are being cut down,” said Baghel.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit chief Kiran Singh Dev pointed towards the Niyad Nellanar (my own good village) scheme being executed in the Naxal-affected villages.

“Work has started to provide infrastructure, health facilities, drinking water, education, schools and mobile network. The people's trust in the government has increased. People are slowly returning to their villages,” he claimed.

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Mathur is confident that all those who had left will return gradually. He said that people need political assurance that their government would protect them.

“Those who had gone to the other states are slowly realising that their government is working and the Naxalites are now being removed. All those people will gradually come back. The situation of the Naxalites is such that whatever fire was there has been extinguished and only smoke is left,” he said.

Observers point out that around one lakh people had migrated during the Salwa Judum campaign, and the previous government had formed a committee and taken steps for their return.

“It has been so long since they left that they no longer want to come back. Even those who want to return fear that the Naxalites might kill them or the locals may not accept them,” pointed out Bastar-based journalist Manish Gupta.

Meanwhile, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, an activist, pointed out that the condition of those who had migrated during the Salwa Judum campaign remains uncertain.

Neither has their correct count been carried out, nor has any concrete plan been made for their rehabilitation.

Claiming that he was present at a meeting on the issue, he said, “During that time, Andhra Pradesh gave information about 8,000 and Telangana about 24,000 displaced people, while the Chhattisgarh government presented the figure of 13,000. Different figures of different states and agencies show that the total number could be more than 50,000, but the central or state governments have not conducted a transparent survey to date.”

Pointing to the relief package announced in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East, he said the displaced people from Chhattisgarh have not been given the status of internally displaced people (IDPs) yet.

“While plans for housing, education and employment were made for the families who migrated from Kashmir to Jammu, the Centre made special provisions for the affected people in the North East. In contrast, neither concrete efforts were made to improve the lives of the displaced tribals nor any long-term policy was made for Chhattisgarh,” Chaudhary pointed.

This social activist claims that even though the government may have considered Salwa Judum as a social movement, it is responsible for those who lost their lives and property and were forced to migrate.

He underlined that those displaced have neither safe housing, nor a guarantee of employment, nor permanent arrangements for the education and health of their children. Even today, they are distant from normal life.

“When plans can be made for the displaced people of other states, then why not for the affected people of Chhattisgarh?” he questioned.

He underlined the need for an independent survey to collect correct data on these people and provide them with official recognition and a rehabilitation package.

“This will be justice to those families whose lives were most burnt in the fire of Salwa Judum,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has fixed the hearing of the land acquisition cases related to internally displaced people residing in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on September 8.

The Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra will be present in this hearing to be held in New Delhi. The Commission has said that strict action will be taken against those absent.

