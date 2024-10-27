ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Man Held For Threatening Lawrence Bishnoi On Video

Rae Bareli: Coming in support of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who received repeated murder threats from dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, now lodged in Sabarmati Jail, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav assured him of extending every possible help.

Help is also pouring in from different persons in the film industry. Meanwhile, a video of a social media user in support of the actor went viral where the person threatened Bishnoi with his army of shooters. ETV Bharat has not confirmed the veracity of the video.

However, a case has been filed with the police who have taken the videomaker, who hails from Deepemau Sohawal of the Lalganj Kotwali area, into custody for grilling.

"Lawrence, if you have two thousand shooters in Mumbai, then I have also sent five thousand shooters there. Now neither you nor your shooters will be spared. You will die in jail," Sohawal was heard saying in the video.