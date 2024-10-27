ETV Bharat / bharat

UP Man Held For Threatening Lawrence Bishnoi On Video

The man who works as a painter said he made the video to gain attention and tendered an apology to the police for the gimmick.

A file photo of Lawrence Bishnoi
A file photo of Lawrence Bishnoi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Rae Bareli: Coming in support of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who received repeated murder threats from dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, now lodged in Sabarmati Jail, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav assured him of extending every possible help.

Help is also pouring in from different persons in the film industry. Meanwhile, a video of a social media user in support of the actor went viral where the person threatened Bishnoi with his army of shooters. ETV Bharat has not confirmed the veracity of the video.

However, a case has been filed with the police who have taken the videomaker, who hails from Deepemau Sohawal of the Lalganj Kotwali area, into custody for grilling.

"Lawrence, if you have two thousand shooters in Mumbai, then I have also sent five thousand shooters there. Now neither you nor your shooters will be spared. You will die in jail," Sohawal was heard saying in the video.

Lalganj CO Anil Kumar Singh said the arrested man, Imran son of Salam, worked as a painter in Lucknow.

During interrogation, Imran said he had posted the video in an inebriated state to gain attention. He has tendered an apology to the police.

In a bold move, Khan has announced Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded, set to take place in Dubai on December 7, 2024. Alongside fellow celebrities Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Prabhu Deva, Khan aims to bring a spectacular show to his fans, despite facing security challenges. The announcement comes after Khan received death threats linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

