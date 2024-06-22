ETV Bharat / bharat

Salman Khan House Firing: Voice Sample of Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Matches with Audio Recording

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

As per the forensic report, the voice sample of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, matched with the audio recording that was recovered by the Mumbai Police from the mobile phones of the accused who were arrested on April 14 in Salman Khan house firing case. Anmol Bishnoi had already taken responsibility for the firing outside the Bollywood actor's house.

Salman Khan House Firing Case
Salman Khan House Firing Case (ETV Bharat File Photo)

Mumbai/Chandigarh : It has now been confirmed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi was behind the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house, as Anmol Bishnoi's voice has matched with the audio recording found from the attackers' mobile.

The audio recording recovered by the Mumbai Police from the mobile phones of the accused arrested on April 14 was sent to the forensic lab for investigation. Now the results of the forensic investigation have come and the voice sample has matched with the voice of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which clearly shows that Anmol Bishnoi is behind the firing at Salman Khan's house.

Giving information in the case, the Mumbai Police said that the audio recording of Anmol Bishnoi recovered from the arrested accused matches the audio sample kept with the agency. The forensic lab found that the audio is of Anmol Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack: The investigation revealed that Anmol Bishnoi instructed the attackers to fire at the Bollywood actor's house. The attackers allegedly fired at Salman Khan's house Galaxy Apartment at 5 am on April 14, after which the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the two accused from Gujarat.

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house. At that time, he also gave a last warning to Salman Khan through a social media post and called the Aril 14 firing just a trailer.

