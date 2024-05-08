ETV Bharat / bharat

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Two 'Shooters' Sent in Judicial Custody

By PTI

Published : May 8, 2024, 9:34 PM IST

Mumbai court has sent two shooters in judicial custody in connection with Salman Khan house firing case
File photo of actor Salman Khan waving at fans gathered outside his residence 'Galaxy' on his birthday in Mumbai December 27, 2023.(IANS Photo)

A court in Mumbai has sent two shooters to judicial custody till May 27 in connection with firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house. Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta allegedly fired five rounds outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra on April 14.

Mumbai: A court here on Wednesday remanded two men, arrested for allegedly opening fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in the city, in judicial custody till May 27.

The special court for the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases also extended till the same date the judicial custody of Sonukumar Bishnoi, another accused.

Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who allegedly fired five rounds outside Khan's residence in Bandra in the early morning of April 14, were produced before the court after their police custody got over.

The crime branch, which is probing the case, did not seek their further custody, but requested the court to send all three accused to the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai citing security reasons. The judge consented and said the accused shall be produced before the court on May 27 through video conference.

While Pal and Gupta were arrested from Gujarat, Bishnoi and Anuj Thapan were later arrested from Punjab for allegedly supplying them firearms.
Thapan allegedly died by suicide in the toilet of the police lockup on May 1. A fifth person -- Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary -- was arrested from Rajasthan and is presently in police custody till May 13.

According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the incident, and its motive was to 'create terror' in India's financial capital. All the accused have been booked under the stringent MCOCA.

