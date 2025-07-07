ETV Bharat / bharat

Sajjan Kumar Says He’s Innocent in 1984 Riots Case, Victim Recalls Hearing His Name in the Crowd

New Delhi: On Monday, Sajjan Kumar, a former Congress leader and a key accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri, told a Delhi court that he is innocent and has never been part of the crimes he is accused of.

Appearing before Special Judge Digvijay Singh at the Rouse Avenue Court, the 77-year-old Kumar said, “I am innocent. I was never involved in this crime, not even in my dreams. There is no evidence against me.” After formally recording his statement during the hearing, the court has now listed the matter for the next hearing on July 29.

The case is regarding one of the darkest chapters in Delhi's history, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On November 1, 1984, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh were killed in Janakpuri. In a separate incident in the jurisdiction of Vikaspuri police station, another man, Gurcharan Singh, was set on fire and later died of his injuries.

Decades later, in 2015, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) reopened the case and began fresh investigations. Sajjan Kumar even underwent a polygraph test in 2018 as part of the probe.

In November 2024, survivor Manjit Kaur gave her testimony in court, stating that she hadn’t personally seen Sajjan Kumar at the scene but remembered hearing his name being mentioned repeatedly by people in the mob. Her statement added to the circumstantial evidence that the prosecution has built its case on.