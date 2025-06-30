Sajad Lone Joins Hands With Banned Jamaat-led Front, Former MLA As Fresh Political Alliance Sprouts In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Three political parties including the banned Jamaat-e-Islami-led front have cobbled together a political alliance for a change, saying they will “strive for the pre-August 2019 status”, a demand of restoration of Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Led by Peoples Conference chairman and former separatist, Sajad Lone, the alliance named ‘Peoples Alliance for Change’ includes proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami supported Justice Development Front and former MLA Hakeem Yaseen led Peoples Democratic Front.
The JDF was launched in April this year by the independents supported by Jamaat-e-Islami which tested electoral politics in the 2024 J&K Assembly elections for the first time since the party contested the last election marred by alleged rigging in 1987.
“There are two types of people in Jammu and Kashmir. One those who were beaten, jailed and are in graves and faced interrogation. And those who inflicted pain,” Lone told a presser, flanked by JDF Chief Shamin Ahmad Thoker and Hakeem Yaseen.
The former J&K minister in the PDP-BJP alliance said, “This platform has experienced pain” and they are offering an “alternative political change in political bareness”.
“I have been to jail and faced interrogation. How does Omar Abdullah or Farooq Abdullah know it? We only know the pain. Those inflicting pain are raising noise. Now we have come forward and we will address the issues of people,” Lone added.
The Alliance was chalked out after a series of meetings over the last three months.
“We will strive towards change. We will provide an alternative political change to Jammu and Kashmir. It is an electoral platform and our strategy is the same,” said Lone.
This is the second alliance since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 when National Conference alongside Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Conference and Communist Party of India (M) joined hands setting up Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Alliance to strive for restoration of Article 370 and statehood.
But that faded after differences erupted first over the District Development Council elections with Lone among the first to quit the Alliance. Further disagreements between key NC and PDP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections followed by J&K Legislative Assembly polls left the Alliance in tatters.
Lone took a dig at the NC and PDP saying he was blamed for the split but the constituent parties of the PAGD could not stay together.
Thoker, who is president of JDF and unsuccessfully contested the maiden assembly polls, said they have agreed to fight together for a cause despite the “ideological differences” among them.
He said their elders had a “common connection” with the Peoples Conference founder and senior Hurriyat Conference leader Late Abdul Gani Lone, who was assassinated by terrorists in Srinagar’s Eidgah in May 2002.
“We are building on that relationship. We have agreed to move together and provide an alternative political platform for ushering political stability and development,” Shameem added.
Without naming any political party, he added they would not resort to doublespeak and would speak the same language in Delhi as well as Kashmir.
Read More: