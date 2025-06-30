ETV Bharat / bharat

Sajad Lone Joins Hands With Banned Jamaat-led Front, Former MLA As Fresh Political Alliance Sprouts In Jammu Kashmir

Led by Peoples Conference chairman and former separatist, Sajad Lone, the alliance named ‘Peoples Alliance for Change’ includes proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami supported Justice Development Front and former MLA Hakeem Yaseen led Peoples Democratic Front. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Three political parties including the banned Jamaat-e-Islami-led front have cobbled together a political alliance for a change, saying they will “strive for the pre-August 2019 status”, a demand of restoration of Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The JDF was launched in April this year by the independents supported by Jamaat-e-Islami which tested electoral politics in the 2024 J&K Assembly elections for the first time since the party contested the last election marred by alleged rigging in 1987.

“There are two types of people in Jammu and Kashmir. One those who were beaten, jailed and are in graves and faced interrogation. And those who inflicted pain,” Lone told a presser, flanked by JDF Chief Shamin Ahmad Thoker and Hakeem Yaseen.

The former J&K minister in the PDP-BJP alliance said, “This platform has experienced pain” and they are offering an “alternative political change in political bareness”.

“I have been to jail and faced interrogation. How does Omar Abdullah or Farooq Abdullah know it? We only know the pain. Those inflicting pain are raising noise. Now we have come forward and we will address the issues of people,” Lone added.

The Alliance was chalked out after a series of meetings over the last three months.