Sajad Lone Congratulates Omar Abdullah on Taking Oath as J&K Chief Minister

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) leader and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Wednesday congratulated Omar Abdullah, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to share his wishes while emphasising the restoration of popular rule in the region after more than five years.

"It is a momentous day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. After more than five years, popular rule is being restored," Lone wrote. He added, "We need to remember though that the last assembly was the most empowered assembly in the country. And today it is probably among the most disempowered."

In his post, Lone also referred to the political changes following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, calling for the restoration of what he described as rights taken from the people of the region. "Let us hope we reclaim and retrieve whatever we were robbed of on August 5, 2019, and what rightfully belongs to us," he said.

Lone extended his best wishes and congratulations to the National Conference and Omar Abdullah, saying, "My best wishes and congratulations to NC and Omar."

Earlier this year, both Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone had contested unsuccessfully from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir. However, during the Assembly elections, both Omar and Lone contested two seats. Omar won from Budgam and Ganderbal, while Lone lost in Kupwara but secured a victory in Handwara.

Lone's JKPC was once part of the Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a coalition formed to seek the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.