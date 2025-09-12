ETV Bharat / bharat

Sairang To Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express: Check Train Route, Travel Time

New Delhi: Indian Railways will introduce a new Rajdhani Express from Mizoram’s Capital, Aizawl, to Anand Vihar after a long six years. The train will enhance rail connectivity for Mizoram with important destinations across the country.

When asked about the new Rajdhani Express, which will be introduced on Saturday, Dilip Kumar, Railway Board executive director (I&P), told ETV Bharat, "There is no special reason, but railways often introduce Rajdhani Express during different times. There is a concept of connecting the state capital to the national capital through Rajdhani trains. This train will connect Aizawl to New Delhi."

"The Rajdhani train was recently introduced between Mumbai and Delhi for the convenience of passengers,” he added. Similarly, a Railway official of North Frontier Railway told ETV Bharat, “There is no specific reason to introduce Rajdhani Express from Mizoram which only provides better facilities to the passengers.”

As per Prime Minister’s office, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time and PM will also flag off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express tomorrow.

"Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a Rajdhani Express. The Sairang-Guwahati Express will facilitate movement between Mizoram and Assam. Sairang-Kolkata Express will directly connect Mizoram to Kolkata. This enhanced connectivity will improve access to hospitals, universities, and markets, thereby strengthening educational, cultural, and economic ties across the region. It will also generate employment opportunities and significantly boost tourism in the region,” the PM office stated.

New Rajdhani Train: Sairang to Anand Vihar

Train Number 02507 (Sairang – Anand Vihar Terminal) Inaugural Rajdhani Express will run from Sairang station at 10:00 hrs, on September 13 (Saturday) to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 7:30 hrs on September 15 (Monday).

Thereafter, on September 19, the regular services of this train Number 20507(Sairang – Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express will depart from Sairang every Friday at 16:30 hrs and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 10:50 hrs on Sunday.