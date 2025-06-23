Saints Oppose Pakistan’s Nomination Of Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

Haridwar: A section of saints in Haridwar has expressed their annoyance over Pakistan nominating US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. They have stated that a terror-supporting country nominating Trump for the prize is incomprehensible.

According to them, it is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who deserves the award for targeting terror centres and letting Pakistan go with a warning during Operation Sindoor.

Kali Sena Chief Swami Anand Swarup and Hindu Mahasabha National President Chakrapani Maharaj said that the US was supporting Pakistan throughout Operation Sindoor, and now Pakistan has handed over its airspace to the Americans against Iran. Pakistan nominating Trump in these circumstances is expected.

While nominating Trump for the prize, Pakistan has stated that he came up with decisive diplomatic interventions during the recent buildup between the two hostile Asian neighbours.

Pakistani leadership has also praised Trump for intervening to get a ceasefire to the hostilities between the two countries. It has stated that it is because of Trump that a ceasefire was announced and a war was averted. Hence he is the true deserving candidate for the prize. Meanwhile, India has been claiming that Trump had no role in the ceasefire.

