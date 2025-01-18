ETV Bharat / bharat

Saif Ali Khan’s Incident Underscores Vital Role Of Swift Transportation To Medical Care: Expert

New Delhi: The recent stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan underscores the vital role of swift transportation to medical care in saving lives. The actions of Bhajan Singh Rana, an auto-rickshaw driver, highlight both the societal goodwill and the gaps in India’s emergency medical response system, said Dr Tamorish Kole, Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine.

“Rana’s decision to transport Saif Ali Khan to the hospital immediately upon noticing his critical condition exemplifies the importance of a timely response in trauma situations. In emergencies like this, every minute counts, particularly in cases involving severe bleeding or penetrating injuries,” Dr Kole told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

The incident also showcases the willingness of bystanders and community members to help during emergencies. “However, the absence of a structured response mechanism highlights the need for greater public awareness about contacting EMS and basic first aid skills,” said Dr Kole.

Role of EMS in Trauma Care

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) plays a critical role in saving lives during emergencies by providing trained personnel. “EMS teams are equipped with the skills and tools to manage life-threatening conditions, such as controlling bleeding, stabilizing vital signs, and ensuring airway management,” said Dr Kole who was also the president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine.

Ambulances carry essential medical equipment, including oxygen, intravenous fluids, and splints, which can be crucial during transit. “EMS vehicles are designed to prioritize patient safety, minimizing the risk of further injury or deterioration,” Dr Kole said.

With robust emergency medical systems and greater public awareness, lives can be saved more efficiently, and outcomes for trauma patients can significantly improve. “Rana’s act of courage serves as a reminder of the human spirit and the urgent need for systemic change in emergency response across the country,” said Dr Kole.

Cine star Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery following a life-threatening knife attack during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home. The incident left him with severe injuries, including a knife lodged in his thoracic spine, necessitating urgent surgical intervention.