Saif Ali Khan’s Incident Underscores Vital Role Of Swift Transportation To Medical Care: Expert

New Delhi: The recent stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan underscores the vital role of swift transportation to medical care in saving lives. The actions of Bhajan Singh Rana, an auto-rickshaw driver, highlight both the societal goodwill and the gaps in India’s emergency medical response system, said Dr Tamorish Kole, Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine.
“Rana’s decision to transport Saif Ali Khan to the hospital immediately upon noticing his critical condition exemplifies the importance of a timely response in trauma situations. In emergencies like this, every minute counts, particularly in cases involving severe bleeding or penetrating injuries,” Dr Kole told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.
The incident also showcases the willingness of bystanders and community members to help during emergencies. “However, the absence of a structured response mechanism highlights the need for greater public awareness about contacting EMS and basic first aid skills,” said Dr Kole.
Role of EMS in Trauma Care
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) plays a critical role in saving lives during emergencies by providing trained personnel. “EMS teams are equipped with the skills and tools to manage life-threatening conditions, such as controlling bleeding, stabilizing vital signs, and ensuring airway management,” said Dr Kole who was also the president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine.
Ambulances carry essential medical equipment, including oxygen, intravenous fluids, and splints, which can be crucial during transit. “EMS vehicles are designed to prioritize patient safety, minimizing the risk of further injury or deterioration,” Dr Kole said.
With robust emergency medical systems and greater public awareness, lives can be saved more efficiently, and outcomes for trauma patients can significantly improve. “Rana’s act of courage serves as a reminder of the human spirit and the urgent need for systemic change in emergency response across the country,” said Dr Kole.
Cine star Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery following a life-threatening knife attack during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home. The incident left him with severe injuries, including a knife lodged in his thoracic spine, necessitating urgent surgical intervention.
The medical team at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, described the intricate nature of the injuries and the complex procedures undertaken to ensure his recovery.
Nature of Injuries and Surgical Challenges
Knife injuries to the spine are uncommon but highly dangerous due to the critical structures involved. The thoracic spine houses the spinal cord, a vital structure responsible for transmitting signals between the brain and the rest of the body. A penetrating injury in this region risks neurological damage including potential paralysis or loss of motor and sensory function.
“The knife caused a tear in the dura, leading to spinal fluid leakage, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) leak. A breach in the spinal canal increases susceptibility to meningitis or other infections,” said Dr Kole.
The surgical team successfully removed the knife, repaired the dura to stop the CSF leak, and addressed associated injuries, highlighting the precision and expertise required for such a high-stakes procedure.
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF): Its Role and Risks of Leakage
CSF is a clear, nutrient-rich fluid that cushions the brain and spinal cord, maintains pressure equilibrium, and removes metabolic waste. A CSF leak disrupts these critical functions and can present with symptoms such as severe headaches that worsen when upright, ringing in the ears (tinnitus), nasal drainage or clear fluid discharge and vision disturbances.
“If untreated, CSF leaks may lead to meningitis, an infection of the protective layers around the brain and spinal cord. Prompt surgical repair, as performed in Saif Ali Khan’s case, is vital to prevent life-threatening complications,” said Dr Kole.