Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Suspect Arrested In Durg To Be Taken To Mumbai

Durg: Akash Kailash Kanojia, a suspect in the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was detained by Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on Saturday will be taken to Mumbai for further questioning by the Mumbai Crime Branch. This development follows an investigation that traced him through CCTV footage and mobile phone location tracking.

Mumbai Police were alerted about the suspect's whereabouts after CCTV footage showed a person descending the stairs of Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, which led authorities to identify the suspect. A photo of the individual was widely circulated, which helped the police to track him down.

Based on the footage, the suspect was seen boarding the Mumbai-Howrah Gyaneshwari Express. Authorities were able to track his location through his mobile phone.

RPF officials in Durg received information from Mumbai Police that the suspect was travelling on the train. They were able to pinpoint his location on the train. However, initial attempts to locate the suspect at the Rajnandgaon station were unsuccessful. Following this, two teams were positioned at Durg station to detain him.

Sanjeev Sinha, RPF Durg In-charge, confirmed that the suspect was detained from the front general compartment of the Gyaneshwai Express. He said, "After receiving the photo from Mumbai Police, we were able to identify and detain the suspect, who was travelling without a ticket. He was travelling in the general bogie of the train and was apprehended at Durg station."

Mumbai Crime Branch officers, including Pradeep Funde, confirmed that the suspect is a resident of Colaba in Mumbai. Funde stated, "We are considering him a suspect and will continue questioning him in Mumbai to determine whether he was involved in the attack on Saif Ali Khan."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai also confirmed the arrest, stating, "The suspect in the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan has been caught by RPF in Durg."

The attack occurred on January 16 when an intruder, believed to be attempting a robbery, attacked Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Bandra. The actor was stabbed multiple times but is currently recovering from his injuries and has been shifted out of the ICU.