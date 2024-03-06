Around 1100 Renowned Writers to Take Part in Sahitya Akademi’s Annual Festival of Letters

New Delhi: Sahitya Akademi, the National Academy of Letters, is all set to celebrate Satityotsav- the world's largest literary festival to commemorate its 70 glorious years from March 11 to 16.

Dr K Sreenivasrao, Secretary, Sahitya Akademi, told reporters here Wednesday that more than 1,100 renowned writers and scholars will be participating in more than 190 sessions, and more than 175 languages of the country will be represented in it.

Governors of three states - Arif Mohammed Khan (Kerala), Sri Bishwabhusan Harichandan (Chhattisgarh), and CV Anand Bose (West Bengal) will also participate in the festival.

The highlight of the festival will be the presentation ceremony of the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023, which will be held on March 12 in the Kamani Auditorium.

The Chief Guest of the Awards Presentation Ceremony will be Pratibha Rai, the distinguished Odia writer. The prestigious Samvatsar lecture will be delivered by renowned Urdu writer and lyricist Gulzar on March 13 at the Meghdoot Open Theatre.

On March 11, Sahitya Akademi Fellows will also be felicitated. Apart from the regular programmes will be staged on like sessions on Multilingual Poetry Reading and Short story Reading, Yuva Sahiti, Asmita, Purvottari, Panel Discussions on Bhakti Literature of India, Children's literature in India, Ideas of India, Importance of Mother tongues, Tribal Poets’ and Writers' Meet, Novels of Future, Theater as a Cultural Expression.

Panel Discussions and symposia will be held on several topics such as cultural heritage of India, Science Fiction in Indian Languages, Ethics and Literature, Biographies in Indian Languages, Literature and Social Movements, and Indian Literature Abroad.

The topic of the national seminar is - Post-Independence Indian Literature. Apart from this, important programmes like All India Differently Abled Writers’ Meet, LGBTQIA+ Writers’ Meet, a Seminar on the occasion of the birth centenary of Mir Taqi Mir, and a symposium on Gopichand Narang will also be organised.