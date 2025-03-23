Saharanpur Massacre: BJP Leader Yogesh Rohila Wanted DNA Test For His Younger Son; Three Kids Cremated

Saharanpur: The bodies of BJP leader Yogesh Rohila’s three children were cremated on Sunday evening in Sangatheda village, Uttar Pradesh. After the post-mortem, all three bodies were brought to the village around 4 pm and kept at home for only five minutes. When the bodies arrived together, tears filled everyone’s eyes as chaos broke out among family members. A large crowd gathered for the final farewell, with 11-year-old Shraddha placed on one bier and her two younger brothers on another.

Yogesh’s cousin, Akshay, lit the funeral pyre for all three children. As the innocent children were cremated, emotions ran high and many cursed father Yogesh Rohila.

Local sources revealed that Yogesh’s father, Rameshchandra Rohila, a teacher, along with his wife Bala Devi and three daughters, reportedly died suicide by consuming poison in 2007, allegedly due to Yogesh’s abuse. Villagers claim that Yogesh not only forced his family to ingest poison, but also procured it himself and misled the villagers by planning to cremate all the bodies without further action.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and removed the bodies from the burning pyre. A case has been registered against 30 people, including Yogesh. Notably, his sister Sonia, who lives in Delhi, was not present that day and survived. Villagers also mentioned that Yogesh’s first wife, Rekha, a teacher, died in 2009—allegedly by poisoning.

The police are investigating the case from three angles: Whether Yogesh was involved in an extramarital affair, the true paternity of his younger son Shivansh (as he requested a DNA test), and whether longstanding family disputes contributed to the tragedy.

Yogesh married Neha in 2012 after Rekha’s death. He and Neha had three children, a daughter and two sons. While Yogesh had grown suspicious of Neha for months, villagers insist that her character is beyond reproach and accuse Yogesh of being an alcoholic and drug addict, who frequently fought with his wife.

According to villagers, Yogesh had brought the children home from school about an hour and a half before the incident; their exam results were to be announced two days later. Cousin Akshay later expressed deep regret for being unable to save his sister-in-law and nephews when Yogesh fired the first shot, describing how he tried to intervene, but was thwarted by Yogesh’s actions. Meanwhile, Yogesh's wife is battling for life at PGI, Chandigarh.

During police interrogation, SP Rural Sagar Jain revealed that Yogesh claimed he wanted a DNA test for his younger son Shivansh, suspecting he was not his. Yogesh also feared that Neha would kill him by poisoning, prompting his drastic actions. Despite the gravity of the incident, Yogesh showed little remorse when arrested and taken to the police station.

Sangatheda village, located in the Thana Gangoh area about 45 km from the district headquarters, is home to BJP leader Yogesh Rohila, who has been associated with the party for 10 years as a member of the district executive.

Read more: Day After BJP Leader Shot Wife And Killed Three Kids, Villagers Claim He Is A Psychopath