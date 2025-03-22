ETV Bharat / bharat

Saharanpur BJP Leader Shoots At Wife, Three Children; Two Dead

It is learnt that Yogesh Rohilla was under immense mental tension for the last few days as he suspected his wife of having extramarital affairs.

Representative Image.
Saharanpur: BJP leader Yogesh Rohilla allegedly shot his wife and three children in the Gangoh police station area of Saharanpur on Saturday, officials said, which resulted in the death of his son and 11-year-old daughter, while his wife and another child remain in critical condition.

According to police, the accused, who holds the position of BJP executive member, was apprehended from the spot. The pistol used in the crime has also been recovered.

Senior police officials, including Saharanpur SSP Rohit Sajwan, rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the crime. Sajwan said the accused suspected his wife of infidelity, which allegedly led to the violent act.

"Yogesh Rohilla shot his wife Neha and three children-- Shraddha, Shivansh and Devansh -- due to suspicions about his wife's character. Two children died on the spot, while the wife and the third child have been admitted to Saharanpur district hospital in critical condition," he said.

It is learnt that Rohilla was under immense mental tension for the last few days as he used to suspect his wife of having extramarital affairs. However, he did not share his condition with his neighbours or anyone in the area. The gruesome incident took place in Sangatheda village, creating a wave of shock and panic among the residents. Police officials, accompanied by a forensic team, have launched an extensive investigation into the case.

It is reported that after committing the crime, Rohilla himself informed the police who arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody. Local authorities are conducting a detailed inquiry to uncover further details and ascertain the exact sequence of events. The police are also questioning the accused to gather more information and understand the motive behind the act. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and the tragic deaths have sparked widespread concern.

