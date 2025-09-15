ETV Bharat / bharat

Sahara Group Disposed Of Assets In 'Secret' Cash Deals: ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday alleged that a number of Sahara Group assets, which were acquired out of the deposits collected from the public, were being disposed of in a "clandestine" manner via cash transactions.

The federal probe agency filed a chargesheet in the matter before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata on September 6.

It named Anil V Abraham and Jitendra Prasad Verma, both arrested in the case by the ED and presently lodged in jail under judicial custody, as accused in the matter.

Abraham was an executive director of Sahara Group's core management team, while Verma, a property broker, served as a long-time associate of the group, the agency said.

"It has been revealed that many properties of the Sahara Group, which were acquired out of the deposits collected from the public, were being disposed of in a clandestine manner involving huge cash transactions.

"During investigation, it has been established that Abraham and Verma played a significant role in the disposal of such properties in collusion with others," the ED alleged in a statement.

It said the duo was "actively involved" in facilitating, coordinating, and executing transactions relating to the alienation of assets of the Sahara Group.

The money laundering case stems from a clutch of 500 FIRs filed by police against Sahara Group entities, including a company named Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd (HICCSL).

It was alleged in the police complaints that "large-scale" cheating of depositors was orchestrated through "forced" redeposits and "denial" of maturity payments.