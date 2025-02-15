ETV Bharat / bharat

Sagar Police Rescue 12 Crew From Drowning Bangladeshi Ship Off Sagar Island

Gangasagar: The officials from the Sagar police station under Sunderban have rescued a dozen crew from a Bangladeshi ship, ferrying fly ash from Budge Budge, that hit a shoal near Ghoramara Island and broke into two before drowning.

The rescued were taken to Sagar Rural Hospital for a medical check-up before being taken to the police station. It is learnt that all are stable.

The shipwreck has spared environmental concern as tonnes of fly ash has completely got mixed into the water. Sources said the ship, MVC World, set off from Budge Budge with fly ash on Thursday through the Muriganga River when it hit the shoal near Ghoramara due to a low tide.

Soon, a large police force led by Arpan Nayek, acting in charge of Sagar PS, reached the spot and rescued 12 crew from the drowning ship. The identity of them is in the process of being established.