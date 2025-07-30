Sagar-Based Abhishek Choubey's Shoulder Blade Vigour Earns Him 2 World Records

Sagar: Abhishek Choubey holds two Guinness World Records for lifting a heavy weight and pulling a vehicle with his unusually flexible shoulder blades. His records, registered in 2023 and 2018, remain unchallenged till now.

The special structure of Abhishek's shoulder blades acts as a boon, says doctors. Along with his dedication and hard work, his shoulder blades what him different from others, they added.

Abhishek, a resident of Rajiv Nagar of Sagar, had hit the headlines at an age of just 10-11 years when he pulled heavy vehicles and lifted weights with his shoulder blades. After registering two world records, Abhishek started receiving invitations for shows from across the world.

What is Special About Abhishek Choubey?

Abhishek identified his skill at a very young age while playing with his friends. He found that his shoulder blades not only looked different from others but he would often trap his friends' hands in his shoulder blades, leaving them struggling to free themselves. Abhishek then saw he could pull a bike and lift heavy weight with his shoulder blades. For strengthening his muscles, he started practicing daily along with regular workouts.

Flexible and powerful shoulder blades of Abhishek Choubey (ETV Bharat)

2 World Records in Abhishek's name

Abhishek made the first record of pulling the heaviest vehicle with his shoulder blades in Sagar in 2017. He had pulled a vehicle weighing 1070 kg for 27 metres. Christian Enmanuel Castellanos of Cuba tried to break his record in 2021 but failed. In 2023, Abhishek broke his previous record by pulling a 1294 kg vehicle. Till now, nobody has attempted to challenge this record.

After setting a world record of pulling a vehicle with his shoulder blades, Abhishek registered another world record in lifting weights. In 2012, he lifted 51.4 kg with his shoulder blades for 7 seconds and broke the record of Feng Ixi of China, by lifting 55.4 kg in 2018. This record too has not been challenged till now.

What Doctors Say?

Dr Surendra Padriya, assistant professor, Department of Orthopedics, Bundelkhand Medical College said, "I have not met Abhishek personally, but I have seen his videos on social media. Watching his videos, it seems that there is a lot of space between his scapula and spine, resulting which, he is able to place the block here. Along with this, he has strengthened his muscles through physical labour and has practised pulling and lifting weights through training. I believe that the block gets properly placed due to his special body structure. He has enhanced fitness by working hard and practicing continuously."