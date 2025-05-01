ETV Bharat / bharat

Safety Of Kashmiris Assured In Dehradun, Mussoorie

Mussoorie: The Police in Mussoorie have assured safety of Kashmiris living in the town. Following the surfacing of a video showing an assault on some Kashmiris selling apparel in the town, Circle Inspector Manoj Aswal met the Kashmiris residing in Mussoorie assuring them of safety and security.

He said that the Police have taken suo motu cognizance of the incident that took place on April 23 following the militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 persons were gunned down. The Police have initiated legal proceedings against three accused as no one had lodged a complaint in the matter.

The video in circulation showed some elements abusing and threatening the Kashmiris selling shawls and suits on a roadside in Mussoorie.

Aswal said investigations have revealed that some Kashmiri youths were selling apparel from a pavement in an unauthorized manner and some locals had protested against this. After the Pahalgam attack the accused once again entered into an altercation with the Kashmiri youths and allegedly resorted to violence about which the video came into circulation.

Aswal said that the aggrieved party had not lodged any complaint with the Police but action has been initiated against the accused. He claimed that the talk about Kashmiris leaving the town pertains to those who keep on visiting the town at intervals to sell their wares.

In the meeting with the Police personnel the Kashmiris said that they have been working in the town for several years without any problem. They said that they deplore the attack on tourists in Pahalgam and want an end to militancy.