Safety Of Kashmiris Assured In Dehradun, Mussoorie

Mussoorie: The Police in Mussoorie have assured safety of Kashmiris living in the town. Following the surfacing of a video showing an assault on some Kashmiris selling apparel in the town, Circle Inspector Manoj Aswal met the Kashmiris residing in Mussoorie assuring them of safety and security.
He said that the Police have taken suo motu cognizance of the incident that took place on April 23 following the militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 persons were gunned down. The Police have initiated legal proceedings against three accused as no one had lodged a complaint in the matter.
The video in circulation showed some elements abusing and threatening the Kashmiris selling shawls and suits on a roadside in Mussoorie.
Aswal said investigations have revealed that some Kashmiri youths were selling apparel from a pavement in an unauthorized manner and some locals had protested against this. After the Pahalgam attack the accused once again entered into an altercation with the Kashmiri youths and allegedly resorted to violence about which the video came into circulation.
Aswal said that the aggrieved party had not lodged any complaint with the Police but action has been initiated against the accused. He claimed that the talk about Kashmiris leaving the town pertains to those who keep on visiting the town at intervals to sell their wares.
In the meeting with the Police personnel the Kashmiris said that they have been working in the town for several years without any problem. They said that they deplore the attack on tourists in Pahalgam and want an end to militancy.
They further said that the Police authorities have been in touch with them after the Pahalgam incident and arrangements have been made regarding their security. They are safe in Mussoorie and the locals stand by them.
Aswal said that anyone trying to disrupt peace in the town will not be spared. Meanwhile the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) at Dehradun Ajay Singh had a word with two of the 16 Kashmiris who are said to have left Mussoorie over telephone.
They said that they move from place to place selling shawls.The SSP has assured the Kashmiris that they can carry out their vocation without any fear in Dehradun.
Kashmiris moving to other states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand during the winter months to sell apparel is a common phenomenon. They carry out the vocation in the winter months and head back home after collecting their payments in March and April.
Incidents like the one reported above are a dampener for the reputation of international tourist destinations like Dehradun and Mussoorie.
Read More