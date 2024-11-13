Safety Drive Being Done To Ensure Safety, Security Of Trains At Nalpur In Kharagpur Division

New Delhi: The Railway has initiated a safety drive of relays which are fixed properly and sought a report within one week.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board told ETV Bharat, "The safety of trains and passengers is the main priority of Railways. The Railways conducts safety drives after every incident to ensure safety and security, so Nalpur in Kharagpur division is being part of such drive."

After the Secunderabad-Shalimar Express train derailment at Nalpur, the Railway doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to provide safe and secure train operation following which a departmental drive is being carried out.

When asked about the safety drive being run in the Kharagpur division, Om Prakash Chara, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), South Eastern Railway told ETV Bharat, "The Railway runs so many safety drives at various levels time and again to ensure safety purpose. I want to clarify one thing this safety drive might be done by any department but such a drive has no connection with the Nalpur derailment issue."

"I want to add one more thing the investigation report of the Nalpur derailment is yet to be submitted," the CPRO said. Besides this, the Indian Railways has already been running safety inspections of points and crossings with critical analysis across the country from October 23 for 15 days and the report will be submitted by November 13.

According to a Railway’s letter, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Railway Board has asked all the Railway zones to launch a safety drive with special emphasis on the inspection of points and crossings critical analysis. The drive emphasised critical analysis of cases of derailment over the points, if any, in the last three years and other, the letter mentioned.