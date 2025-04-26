New Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital here has achieved a new milestone in its robotic surgery programme by removing the world's largest adrenal tumour.

The doctors of the hospital successfully performed a complex robotic surgery on a 36-year-old woman who was diagnosed with a huge adrenal tumour.

Dr Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, claimed that this adrenal tumour of 18.2 x 13.5 cm is the “largest adrenal tumour in the world” so far, which has been removed robotically through a minimally invasive procedure.

Professor Dr Pawan Vasudeva, Head of the Department of Robotic Surgery, Urology and Renal Transplant, performed this surgery along with Dr Neeraj Kumar and Dr Avishek Mandal. The anaesthesia team included Dr Sushil, Dr Bhavya and Dr Megha. The doctor said that this procedure was full of dangers because the tumour had not only become very large but the tumour had also spread dangerously to three important structures of the body, i.e., the inferior vena cava, liver and right kidney. The tumour needed to be completely removed without damaging the surrounding vital structures.

World's Largest Adrenal Tumour Removed At Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital Using Robots (ETV Bharat)

Success in removing the tumour after a three-hour surgery. Dr Vasudev said robotic surgery is the key to performing such surgeries, as the da Vinci robot's 3D vision and its robotic hands allow complex surgeries to be performed with greater precision than is usually possible with laparoscopy.

In this case, the surgery lasted more than three hours, and the tumour was completely removed without any complications. There were no problems with post-operative recovery, and the patient was discharged in 3 days. The doctor said robotic surgery offers several advantages, including smaller keyhole incisions, precise work, less post-operative pain, quicker post-operative recovery and a quicker return to work.

Dr Vasudev said if the surgery was performed through an open route, a 20-cm-long incision would have to be made in the skin, and it would take a few weeks to fully recover.

Dr Bansal said that this achievement reflects Safdarjung Hospital's expertise in robotic surgery and its dedication to providing state-of-the-art quality healthcare to all patients free of cost.

Such complex robotic surgeries are performed free of cost at Safdarjung Hospital, whereas in the private sector, it costs several lakhs of rupees.