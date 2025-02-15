ETV Bharat / bharat

Sadhguru Shares Mantras For Playful Learning, Avoiding Stress Ahead Of Exams

Sadhguru shared tips with students on how to avoid overthinking during an episode of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' aired on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distribute sweets to students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, at Sunder Nursery, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi distribute sweets to students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, at Sunder Nursery, in New Delhi. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

New Delhi: Textbooks are not a challenge for intelligence and stress means the brain is not being oiled enough -- spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said, as he shared mantras for playful learning and avoiding stress ahead of exams with students as part of the prime minister's latest 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' episode aired on Saturday.

Sadhguru also shared with students tips on how to avoid overthinking during a special session of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' -- an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations.

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, Modi preferred a more informal setting this time and took students to Delhi's iconic Sunder Nursery for his annual interaction.

"Your textbook is not a challenge for your intelligence, no matter who you are. No matter if you have not done well in school till now, I'm telling you for your intelligence that textbooks are not a challenge. You're unnecessarily making it difficult for yourself by approaching it in a certain way. Why can't you learn playfully? If you make it playful, your textbook will not be a challenge," Sadhguru said.

Teaching students how to practice meditation, Sadhguru said intelligence is not about usefulness. "Intelligence creates a profoundness of experience of life. If you feel stressed, it means the brain is not being oiled well," he said.

Eminent personalities such as boxer MC Mary Kom and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone have also shared their experiences and knowledge on key aspects of life and learning in different episodes of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

The first edition of the interactive programme with school and college students was held at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium in 2018. Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam last year, involving participants from around the country and abroad.

