Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Discharged from Hospital after Brain Surgery

New Delhi: Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who recently underwent a brain surgery was discharged on Wednesday.

Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Dr. Sangeeta Reddy said the doctors have expressed satisfaction over Sadhguru's recovery. "Even during recovery, he maintained his spirit. His commitment to the welfare of people, his sharp mind and humor remain intact. I think this is good news for people who are excited to know about his health," added Dr Sangeeta Reddy.

The Coimbatore-based Isha Foundation also thanked people for their love and support towards Sadhguru. On March 17, Sadhguru had complained of decreased level of consciousness and weakness in his legs.

After this Sadhguru was taken to the Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi, where Dr. Vineet Suri, Dr. Pranav Kumar, Dr. Sudhir Tyagi and Dr. S. Chatterjee performed surgery on him.

Isha Foundation had said that before the surgery, Sadhguru was advised by Dr. Vineet Tyagi to undergo MRI. The investigation revealed that there was bleeding in his brain and so the doctors performed surgery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had wished Sadhguru a speedy recovery on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There are hundreds of followers of Sadhguru. Sadhguru had participated in the Mahashivratri celebrations held at the Isha Foundation in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.