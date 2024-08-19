ETV Bharat / bharat

Sadbhavana Diwas - Remembering Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

Hyderabad: Sadbhavana Diwas, commonly known as Harmony Day, is an annual celebration commemorated on August 20th. The 80th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi falls on August 20, 2024. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary leader who strove for national integration, peace, and public harmony among India's diverse population, was born on August 20, 1944.

Why We Celebrated Sadbhavana Diwas?:

In English, the term 'Sadbhavana' means 'goodwill and bonafide". Rajiv Gandhi, being the youngest Prime Minister, had a unique and innovative thought process. He had a vision of a developed nation through several national and international programs that he led. The primary goal of Sadbhavana Diwas is to foster national cohesion and communal harmony among people of different faiths and languages. The Day strives to promote national unity by fostering long-term peace and communal harmony among people of all castes, sects, and faiths in India.

About Rajiv Gandhi: an Idealistic Leader

In 1984, following his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination, Rajiv Gandhi became India's youngest Prime Minister. He was born on August 20, 1944, and was the eldest son of Feroz Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. He attended Trinity College, Cambridge, to pursue an Engineering degree, but was unable to complete it.

Then he visited Imperial College London. He entered politics in 1980, following the murder of his brother, Sanjay Gandhi. He was only 40 years old when he assumed the post of Prime Minister of India. He served in government from 1984 to 1989 and contributed significantly to the country's progress. He implemented several innovations aimed at upgrading India's education and economy. Some of his significant achievements include:

National Policy on Education: Rajiv Gandhi established the National Policy on Education in 1986 to improve higher education plans and foster intellectual growth.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalaya System: In 1986, Rajiv Gandhi established the Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalaya System, a central-government-run institution that provides free residential education to rural children from sixth to twelfth grade.