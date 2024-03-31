Sadanand Vasant Date takes charge as new Director General of NIA

New Delhi: Sadanand Vasant Date, an IPS officer of 1990 batch of Maharashtra cadre, on Sunday took over the reins of the National Investigation Agency from Dinkar Gupta who superannuated from service.

Date was serving as the chief of ATS in Maharashtra, prior to joining NIA. He has held several important positions in Maharashtra including Police Commissioner of Mir Bhayandar Vasai Virar; Joint Commissioner Law and Order and Joint Commissioner Crime Branch Mumbai. He has previously served two tenures in the Government of India in CBI as Deputy Inspector General and CRPF as Inspector General.

Vasant Date was awarded the President’s Police Medal for gallantry in 2008 for his role in combating the terrorists who had launched the dastardly attacks on Mumbai in November 2008. He is also the recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014.