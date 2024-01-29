Loading...

'Sada Tanseeq': Joint Military Exercise Between India and Saudi Arabia Begins in Rajasthan Today

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

A high level meeting between officers of India and Saudi Arabia militaries

A spokesman for the Indian Army said that the joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces will begin in Bikaner along the strategic Indo-Pak border. The joint military exercise will last till Feb 10 with the Army sounding a high alert along the border.

Jaipur: The first edition of the maiden joint military exercise 'Sada Tansiq' between India and Saudi Arabia will begin in Rajasthan's Bikaner from Monday Jan 29. The first of its kind joint military exercise will conclude on Feb 10. An army spokesperson said that the joint military exercise is aimed at improving relations and coordination between the armies of the two countries.

The exercise aims to enhance synergy, interoperability and jointmanship by learning and sharing best practices between the Armies of both nations, the spokesperson said. The joint military exercise is seen as an important milestone in terms of India's strategic cooperation with the Gulf countries with a focus on dealing with terrorism in remote areas.

  • JOINT MILITARY EXERCISE BETWEEN INDIA🇮🇳 & SAUDI ARABIA🇸🇦

    Exercise #SadaTanseeq

    The inaugural edition of Joint Military Exercise ‘SADA TANSEEQ’ between India and Saudi Arabia will be held from 29 Jan to 10 Feb 2024 in #Rajasthan.

    The exercise aims to enhance synergy,… pic.twitter.com/nynqPlGOFk

    — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Sources said that the Indian Army will share the best army practices and experiences with the Royal Saudi Land Forces, so that both the countries can focus on anti-terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate. During this exercise, participants from the armies of Saudi Arabia and India will work on joint exercises, planning and its implementation.

Sources said that field commanders and soldiers of both the armies will try to improve coordination through talks with each other in a joint bid towards eliminating terrorism. Pertinently, the Al-Mohad Al-Hindi joint exercise has been organized between the navies of the two countries, the purpose of which was to increase mutual coordination in strategic war exercises, search and rescue operations.

Ahead of the Sada Tanseeq joint military exercise on the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, a high alert has been sounded on the western border with Pakistan.

TAGGED:

Joint Military ExerciseExercise Sada TanseeqIndia and Saudi Arabia ExerciseMilitary Exercise Sada TanseeqSada Tanseeq

