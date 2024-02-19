Delhi-Lahore Indo-Pak Bus Service Relegated to Memories

New Delhi: February 19 is considered very special for India-Pakistan relations. On this day in 1999, a special bus service from Delhi to Lahore was started. During the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this bus service was started to promote peaceful and friendly relations. The then PM Vajpayee had even gone to Lahore by this bus to attend a summit.

However, after this bus service was stopped in 2019, it has remained alive only in the memories of the people. The bus service was known as 'Sada-e-Sarhad' (Voice of the Borders), which ran for a long time. At that time, a bus was also run from Lahore, in which a large number of people used to travel from India to Pakistan and from Pakistan to India.

10,000 Indian Cricket Fans Travel to Pak for Memorable Series: In the year 2004, in view of the Indian cricket team's tour to Pakistan, Pakistan had allowed 10,000 Indians to watch the cricket matches in Lahore. The Indian fans had traveled to Pakistan in the bus to watch the matches with much fanfare. The bus used to travel from Wagah Border to Lahore. To travel in the special bus, passengers needed a passport and visa. Buses were run from both the countries six days a week.

The Bus Route: The bus used to run from Delhi Gate Bus Depot for Lahore, but after the service was discontinued, this depot is now deserted. Only the board is left here, which even today reminds us of the journey between the two countries. Recently, ETV Bharat had also talked to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot about the bus service. Gehlot said that if a demand is made from Pakistan in this regard, they will definitely work in this direction.

Pakistan Stopped Bus Service in 2019: Pakistan suspended the bus service in protest against the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir on Aug 5, 2019.

Significantly, the bus service used to operate even when the relations between India and Pakistan were at their lowest during the Kargil war between 3 May to 26 July in the year 1999. The war lasted for two months and 23 days, in which a large number of soldiers of India and Pakistan lost their lives. Despite this, the bus service from Delhi to Lahore was not stopped.

However, the bus service was stopped after the attack on the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001. Before the bus operation between India and Pakistan was stopped, the operation of Samjhauta Express train running between the two countries was also stopped. The train first started on July 22, 1976 between Attari-Lahore.

This train was also called the harbinger of peace, but after the removal of special status from Jammu and Kashmir, this train service too was stopped on 8 August 2019.