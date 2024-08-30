ETV Bharat / bharat

Sack Assam CM: Opposition Leaders to President Murmu

New Delhi: The United Opposition Forum of Assam (UOFA) has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for dismissal of the Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government accusing him of making provocative statements and incite division among different communities living in the State.

“The United Opposition Forum of Assam has appealed to the President of India to sack Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the grounds of his being an unstable person to hold a constitutional post and discharge the official duties rationally,” said Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi to ETV Bharat.

He said that Sarma’s politics has been marked by communal agenda. "It is essential that the centre reminds the CM of his duty to address and respond to all,” said Bordoloi.

Claiming that Sarma is playing communal politics targeting the 2026 Assembly election, Bordoloi said, “The 32 lakh unemployed youths of Assam have applied for the 12500 government jobs. And the CM is busy raising the issue of Hindu and Muslim. Is unemployment not an issue for the CM.”

The opposition parties led by Bordoloi and UOFA general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, on Thursday, submitted a memorandum to the President through Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The opposition parties alleged that over the past two years, the Chief Minister and his ministers had been making serious provocative statements, including on the floor of the Assembly, targeting the minority community of the State.