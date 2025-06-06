'Pakistan Cannot Be Trusted': Sachin Pilot Echoes Views Of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Tonk: Sachin Pilot, Congress national general secretary and MLA from Tonk, Rajasthan, has supported the statement given by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who had called Pakistan a 'double-faced' nation. Pakistan got exposed at the international level as it resorted to bombing just a few hours after the ceasefire. Pakistan cannot be trusted, and its credibility has ended, he said.

Sachin Pilot, who addressed party workers in Tonk on Friday, said that as soon as Pakistan separated from India, it started creating unrest. Until this duplicity goes away, there will be danger to our country, he said, adding that Pakistan has been a safe haven for terrorists. Terrorists like Osama bin Laden and Azhar Masood had lived in Pakistan, he said. Pakistan getting help and support from Turkey and China during India-Pak tensions is a matter of concern, he said, adding that we need to do a lot to tackle this.

Comparison is sad: On the question of keeping Pakistan out of the tariff plan imposed by the US on 12 countries, Sachin Pilot said that it is unfortunate that today India is being compared with Pakistan, while in the past, we were compared with China. In the years after 1990, people used to see India and Pakistan as different, he said, adding that for two to three decades, we made our stand clear.

Stating that the phase of drawing comparisons between India and Pakistan had ended, Sachin Pilot said, expressing concern that recently, India and Pakistan have been weighed equally, which is sad because India's economy is eleven times that of Pakistan. "Democracy has ended there. It is a failed state. We are a democratic and peace-loving country. We want to develop. China wants there should be unrest on the western border. There should be obstacles to the development of our country," he said.

How can Pakistan be trusted? Sachin Pilot said that after the ceasefire, Pakistan bombed the border areas. In such a situation, how can Pakistan be trusted? He asked. "I think we will have to work very carefully. The Indian government said that any terrorist attack will be considered an act of war. However, given the way Pakistan is getting help from Turkey and China, we have to be cautious," he said.

Referring to the problems of electricity and water in Rajasthan and the delay in completion of big projects, Pilot said that there is a double-engine government, but this engine is only emitting smoke. He said that there is no such thing as a government in the state, and that this state government is focused on pleasing the bosses in Delhi.