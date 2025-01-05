'It Reflects BJP's Anti-Women Thinking': Sachin Pilot Slams Ramesh Bidhuri's Comment on Priyanka Gandhi

Jaipur: Political tension seems to be increasing over the objectionable statement made by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. Congress National General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has raised questions on the mentality of the BJP referring to this statement of Ramesh Bidhuri. He said that the vocabulary of BJP leaders exposes the anti-women thinking of their party.

Sachin Pilot released a statement on the social media platform X on Sunday, saying that the thinking of BJP leaders has reached such a low level that far from respecting women, they are showing their true mentality by using indecent words against them. He strongly condemned the indecent remarks made by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Priyanka Gandhi.

BJP leaders should be taught a lesson: Sachin Pilot said that the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which falsely boasts of women empowerment, should first teach its leaders to respect women.

On the other hand, Ramesh Bidhuri, who drew flak for his comment on Priyanka Gandhi, on Sunday issued an apology, saying that he did not intend to hurt anyone. Bidhuri invited criticism from the Congress leaders after he said on Saturday that he would build the roads in the Kalkaji assembly segment like the 'cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi' if he wins from there in the Delhi assembly elections.

Following this, the Congress leaders demanded that the National Commission for Women should take action against the BJP leader.