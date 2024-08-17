ETV Bharat / bharat

'Engine Hit Object Placed On Track': 20 Coaches Of Sabarmati Express Derail Near Kanpur, No Injuries Reported

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 17, 2024, 7:01 AM IST

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

A train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh at 2:30 am on Saturday. The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which had got badly damaged and bent.

New Delhi: At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh at 2:30 am on Saturday, a Railway Board official said.

"No injury to any person has been reported as of now," the official said. "The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent," he added.

"The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it . No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged for passengers for onward journey to Amdavad," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment. Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway Zone, under which the accident site falls, said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.

"Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations," Tripathi said.

The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088. Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790. Orai -05162-252206, Banda-05192-227543, Lalitpur Jn - 07897992404.

