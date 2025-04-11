Sabarimala Utsav To Conclude Today With Aarattu Ritual Of Lord Ayyappa, Gold Lockets To Be Distributed On Vishu

Sabarimala, Pathanamthitta: Lakhs of devotees are expected to congregate here to witness the sacred Aarattu procession of Swami Ayyappa which will be held at Pampa river on Friday (April 11). The procession will begin at 8:30 AM after the Aarattu Bali, with a ritualistic journey from Sannidhanam (shrine) to Pampa, in presence of Velinallur Manikandan, who will be the chief guest at the event.

The Aarattu ritual, which involves the ceremonial bathing of the deity at Pampa, is scheduled to take place at 11 AM.

Following the Aarattu, Lord Ayyappa will be taken to the mandapam at the Pampa Ganapathi Temple, where devotees will have an opportunity to offer prayers. After the rituals and prayers, the Aarattu procession will head back to Sannidhanam at 4 PM. Once the procession reaches Sannidhanam, it will mark the end of the Sabarimala festival.

Gold Coin Distribution

Apart from the Aarattu procession, the distribution of gold lockets, which are engraved with the image of Lord Ayyappa and worshipped at the Sabarimala temple, will commence on Vishu Day, a significant festival in Kerala, marking the beginning of the Malayalam new year. Devotees can now book these lockets online through the official website, www.sabarimalaonline.org. Gold lockets are available in various weights: Two grams (Rs 19,300), four grams (Rs 38,600), and eight grams (Rs 77,200).

Devotees who book the lockets online can collect them from the administrative office at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam. The distribution of these lockets marks an important part of the Vishu celebrations, further enriching the spiritual experience for thousands of devotees visiting Sabarimala.