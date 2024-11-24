Sabarimala Revenue Surges; 6.12 Lakh Pilgrims Visit within Nine Days

Pathanamthitta: After nine days of opening the Sabarimala temple for the Mandala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam, as many as 6,12,290 pilgrims visited the Sannidhanam and an income of Rs. 41.64 crore was received. Travancore Devaswom Board President P S Prashanth announced this at a press conference held at the Sannidhanam Devaswom Board Guest House.

Prashanth said that after nine days, 3,03,501 more pilgrims had visited the temple compared to last year, and Rs. 13.33 crore more revenue was received than the previous year.

The higher revenue could be possible due to various steps taken to make the visit of pilgrims easier. A smooth darshan could be possible thanks to a collective effort. Joint efforts of the Travancore Devaswom Board and more than twenty departments under the government have helped in this. An average of 80 people can climb the 18th step in a minute.

Several measures were taken to effectively avoid congestion. The German pandal, the Nadapanthals set up in Pampa and the pandals at the Sannidhanam have been made very comforting to the devotees.

Kiosks have been set up from Saramkuthi to the Valiya Papanthal and clean water and adequate snacks are being provided. By the time of Vrischikam 1, the reserve stock of Aravana has been brought to 40 lakhs, which has helped in providing the devotees with Appa and Aravana in sufficient quantity. The Travancore Devaswom Board is providing adequate annadanam (meals) three times a day to the devotees who reach the Sannidhanam.

Travancore Devaswom Board President said that three real-time online booking centers have been set up for the pilgrims at Vandiperiyar Satram, Erumeli and Pampa. He said that there will be no situation where even a single person will have to return without getting darshan. The President said that the Thantri's instructions should be strictly followed not to bring plastic to the Sabarimala Poongavanam under any circumstances.