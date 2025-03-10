ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala | Sabarimala Devaswom Board To Trial Direct Ayyappa Darshan Via 18 Steps Without Taking Flyover

If the trial is successful, from this Vishu month puja, darshan in Sabarimala will be done by climbing the eighteen steps and getting direct darshan.

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala Devaswom Board is set to fulfill the long-awaited wish of devotees regarding the Sabarimala Darshan. Travancore Devaswom Board President P. S. Prashanth announced that a new arrangement is being implemented, allowing devotees to have direct darshan of Lord Ayyappa by climbing the 18 steps, bypassing the flyover.

The new arrangement will be trialed when the temple opens for the Meenamasa Puja on March 14. Prashanth emphasised that this new setup will allow pilgrims more time for darshan.

Prashanth said, "Currently, a devotee gets only four to five seconds to have darshan of Lord Ayyappa, but with the new arrangement, they will get 20 to 25 seconds if they can reach the Lord directly."

Under the new system, devotees ascending the 18 steps will be divided at the foot of the flag tree and allowed to pass through both sides of 'Balikalpura.' However, those without the 'Irumudikettu' will still have to use the flyover for darshan.

Work for the new arrangement is progressing quickly at the Sannidhanam, with the Devaswom Board aiming to complete the changes within two days. Prashanth expressed concern over the current situation, stating, "It is a matter of great concern that 75 per cent of the devotees who come to Sabarimala do not get darshan of the Lord."

The decision was made following discussions with Kerala Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan, Sabarimala Thantri Kandarar Rajeevar, Devaswom Board member Adv. Ajikumar, Sabarimala Special Commissioner Jayakrishnan, Kerala Additional Director General of Police S. Sreejith, Devaswom Commissioner CV Prakash, and Devaswom Chief Engineer.

The technical work is progressing under the leadership of Chief Engineer Ranjith Shekhar. Prashanth, who visited the Sannidhanam to assess the progress, confirmed, "If the trial is successful, from this Vishu month puja, darshan in Sabarimala will be done by climbing the eighteen steps and getting direct darshan."

