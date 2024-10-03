ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka, First By Any Foreign Minister Since Dissanayake Assumes Charger As President

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Sri Lanka on Friday. He will meet the top leadership of the island country including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The visit aims at strengthening the longstanding partnership for mutual benefit in line with India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and SAGAR outlook, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

This will be the first high-level engagement between India and Sri Lanka since the Dissanayake assumed office. It also presents a valuable opportunity for India to reinforce its commitment towards supporting the development of Sri Lanka amid potential shifts in its foreign policy under the new Marxist regime.

India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, played a key role by being the first foreign diplomat to congratulate Dissanayake after the election results were announced.

Experts opined that Jaishankar’s swift tour suggests that New Delhi expect Colombo not to take a hostile stance as was the case with Maldives and Bangladesh, the two neighbouring countries which saw change in the power government lately.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has expressed deep concerns to Jaishankar about the recent arrest of 37 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities.

In a comprehensive letter to Jaishankar, Gandhi urged immediate and decisive action to secure the release of the fishermen and the return of their boats, which are not only their livelihood but also crucial for the local fishing community.

Gandhi strongly condemned incidents of Indian fishermen being apprehended and their assets seized by Sri Lankan authorities. He specifically highlighted the recent arrest on September 21, emphasizing that the fishermen were small-scale operators who were attempting to assist a distressed Sri Lankan boat when they were detained for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.