Rusted Grenade, Mortar Shell Found In Jammu Region, Defused By Bomb Disposal Squad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

Updated : Jul 15, 2024, 6:29 PM IST

Security forces in Jammu discovered a rusted mortar shell and a grenade in separate locations on Monday. Prompt action by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) ensured the safe defusal of these explosives. ADGP Jammu Anand Jain reported that the grenade was found near the High Court complex in a bushy area behind the civil parking lot.

Jammu: Security forces on Monday found a rusted mortar shell and a grenade in two different locations in the Jammu region, which were defused timely by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said that the police at Police Station Janipur, Jammu, received the information that a rusted grenade was found near the High Court complex in a bushy area behind the parking lot and a mortar shell was found along the Udhampur railway line.

The first incident involved the discovery of a rusted grenade, prompting immediate action by the Bomb Disposal Squad to safely remove and destroy it in a secure area on the city's outskirts. Simultaneously, another alert was raised when a mortar shell was found along the Udhampur railway line. The Bomb Disposal Squad successfully defused the shell, mitigating potential risks to commuters and nearby residents.

The Udhampur and Jammu police initiated investigations into both incidents to ascertain how these explosives came to be in such locations. The timely response and expertise of the Bomb Disposal Squad have been crucial in averting any potential harm, underscoring the importance of vigilant public safety measures.

As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in ensuring the safety and security of the public in Udhampur and surrounding areas.

