Rustamji Institute Of Technology Developing Robot To Stop Infiltration, Attack Terrorists

Gwalior: In an attempt to assist jawans guarding our borders, the Rustomji Institute of Technology (RIT) in Tekanpur of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district is coming up with a smart multi-barrel ball launcher prototype to identify and target intruders and terrorists attempting to sneak into India.

Amazing creation of students and teachers of Tekanpur Academy

The advanced robot is being created by a club run by the faculty coordinator and students of the institute under the BSF Academy in Tekanpur. So long, members of this club used to create simple projects based on technology and present those at national-level competitions. But now, efforts are on to make projects specifically for the security forces. To begin with, they are preparing a smart multi-barrel ball launcher and after successful testing followed by Defence Ministry's approval, it will be installed at the international border.

Under the guidance of the institute's principal and BSF DIG Amrish Kumar Arya, two faculty coordinators Prof. Gaurav Bhardwaj and Prof. Mugdha Srivastava and four senior students, Ankita Jha, project captain, Deepak Pal, Snehal Dhaiya and Sandhya are handling this project.

Explaining the structure, Prof. Gaurav Bhardwaj told ETV Bharat at present, a basic model has been prepared. "This robot will play an important role in border security as it will help in preventing infiltration along the borders. This smart multi-barrel launcher will keep an eye on intruders with the help of AI. Equipped with a high resolution camera and face recognition technology, it will differentiate between humans and animals along with alerting the Army,'' he said.

Model to be prepared in 3 phases

The professor said that this smart multi-barrel launcher will be prepared in three phases and loaded with AI and machine learning technology. In the first phase, work will be done on identifying movable objects through simulation on the robot to see if there is any suspicious movement on the border.

In the second phase, this model will be able to differentiate between humans and animals, whereby it can detect whether the movement on the border is of a human or an animal and then alert the security forces.

In the third phase, it will be upgraded with a face detection system. If the intruder is a human, then the model will give its information to the remote based control system, so that the security forces can investigate immediately.

According to Prof. Bhardwaj, face recognition technology will be used to identify who the person can be. For this, 20 points of facial expressions will be read from the forehead to chin and from ear to ear, he said.

''Also, through machine learning, faces of the Army personnel and all identified people will be pre-fed into this robot so that if any other person is caught by the camera then it will be seen as to what his expressions say because terrorists can infiltrate by disguising themselves. In such a situation, facial expressions will tell whether he is scared or lying,'' the professor added.

What will happen if terrorists are identified?

Prof. Bhardwaj said if the AI-based robot identifies any intruder or terrorist on the border then it will be able to stop him. It will be equipped with modern arms and can also resort to firing. It can be operated both manually and remotely through AI and then fire on the intruder upon confirmation, he explained.

When will it be ready?

This device will take about two and a half years to be ready. The first phase will be ready in around 1-1.5 years and the second and final phase in around one more year. The project cost is about Rs 25 to 30 lakh.