Russian Submarine Ufa Receives Warm Welcome In Kochi By Indian Navy

The Russian submarine Ufa docked in Kochi, receiving a warm welcome from the Indian Navy. symbolising maritime cooperation between India and Russia.
Indian Naval officers welcome a Russian Naval officer as Russian Naval Submarine 'Ufa' arrives in Kochi, (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Kochi: In a display of strong maritime cooperation, the Russian submarine Ufa docked in Kochi and was greeted with a warm welcome by the Indian Navy.

A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that the event highlights the "unshakeable friendship" between India and Russia, especially in the field of naval collaboration.

"Russian submarine #Ufa docks at #Kochi, met with a warm welcome by the #IndianNavy. A symbol of the unshakable friendship between India & Russia, maritime cooperation continues to sail strong," he said in a post on 'X'.

