Russian Submarine Ufa Receives Warm Welcome In Kochi By Indian Navy

Kochi: In a display of strong maritime cooperation, the Russian submarine Ufa docked in Kochi and was greeted with a warm welcome by the Indian Navy.

A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that the event highlights the "unshakeable friendship" between India and Russia, especially in the field of naval collaboration.

"Russian submarine #Ufa docks at #Kochi, met with a warm welcome by the #IndianNavy. A symbol of the unshakable friendship between India & Russia, maritime cooperation continues to sail strong," he said in a post on 'X'.